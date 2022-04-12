Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,625 shares of company stock worth $22,816,251. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.48. 414,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.