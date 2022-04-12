Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.89.

VNOM opened at $30.48 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 771,625 shares of company stock worth $22,816,251 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 290,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

