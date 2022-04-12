Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $68,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 47,660 shares of company stock valued at $912,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period.

VRDN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. 90,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

