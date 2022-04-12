Visa (NYSE:V) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.33.

Shares of V stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day moving average of $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 120,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visa by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

