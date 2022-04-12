Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.08.

NASDAQ VC opened at $96.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.91. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Visteon by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 493.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

