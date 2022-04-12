Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

VC stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.66. 998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,779. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $24,012,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

