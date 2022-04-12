Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 5,277,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.37%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after buying an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Vistra by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after buying an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after buying an additional 327,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.