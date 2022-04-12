Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,422.86 ($18.54).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.16) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.64) to GBX 1,100 ($14.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.29) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 915 ($11.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 993.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.28. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 882 ($11.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,945.52). Insiders have bought a total of 1,109 shares of company stock worth $1,023,469 in the last three months.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

