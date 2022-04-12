Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $9.80 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $10,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.