Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Up 943.5% in March

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 943.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RDGL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,827. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
