VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,800 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. 527,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.43. VIZIO has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.