Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. 2,385,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,305. Vonage has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

