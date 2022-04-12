Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VJET opened at $4.30 on Monday. Voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

