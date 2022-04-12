Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
VJET opened at $4.30 on Monday. Voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70.
About Voxeljet (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voxeljet (VJET)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.