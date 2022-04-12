Voya Financial, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voya Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 44.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 41,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.