vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VTVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.59. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 282,008 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

