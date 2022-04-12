Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT remained flat at $$1.13 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,772. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Vyant Bio has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

