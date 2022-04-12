Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €162.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €165.55 ($179.94).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($207.61) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

ETR WCH traded up €4.55 ($4.95) during trading on Monday, reaching €160.50 ($174.46). 128,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($126.79) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($189.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €145.34.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

