Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $371,684,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.