Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $141.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

WD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.28. 608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,678. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $39,653,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $32,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $13,833,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $16,325,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

