WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of WANdisco stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. WANdisco has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.95.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

