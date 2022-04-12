Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.22% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,094 shares.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

