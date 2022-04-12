Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.22% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,094 shares.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
