Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,575 shares.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

