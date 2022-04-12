Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,575 shares.
