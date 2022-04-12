Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.21. 1,140,094 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.