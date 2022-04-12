Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:W7L opened at GBX 140.35 ($1.83) on Tuesday. Warpaint London has a 52-week low of GBX 91.33 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.72 million and a PE ratio of 280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.79.

In related news, insider Keith Sadler purchased 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £4,790.28 ($6,242.22).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

