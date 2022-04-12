Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Watsco has a payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of WSO opened at $291.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.05 and a 200 day moving average of $290.84. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

