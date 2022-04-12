Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will announce ($1.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.64). Wayfair reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 242%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.29.

Shares of W traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.76. 2,043,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.44. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,661,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

