Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in March

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WMLLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,454. Wealth Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

