Webster Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,727,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

