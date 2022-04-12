Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Webster Financial have underperformed the industry in the past month. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark in the other. Webster Financial’s acquisition of Bend Financial will increase the scale of its HSA Bank. Rising fee income is expected to propel top-line growth. Impressive loans and deposits growth supports its balance-sheet strength. Efforts to boost revenues and control costs are likely to drive operational efficiency. Further, the company’s capital-deployment activities are expected to boost shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to the low interest rate environment ails. Unsound liquidity position makes Webster Financial vulnerable to default interest and debt repayments. Also, concentration of loan portfolio can be risky.”

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

WBS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 7,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,271. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 101.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.