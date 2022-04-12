Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPeng (XPEV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) recently:
- 4/1/2022 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “
- 3/29/2022 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at CLSA. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
XPEV opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 6.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.