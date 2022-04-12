Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPeng (XPEV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) recently:

4/1/2022 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

3/29/2022 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at CLSA. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

XPEV opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 6.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Get XPeng Inc alerts:

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.