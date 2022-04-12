Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NYSE: NKE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NIKE was given a new $164.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NIKE was given a new $173.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2022 – NIKE was given a new $177.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $164.00 to $176.00.

3/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00.

3/18/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $160.00.

3/16/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $176.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – NIKE was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/15/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $192.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 208,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

