Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vermilion Energy (VET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) recently:

4/7/2022 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

3/30/2022 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

3/29/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

3/29/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$33.50.

3/24/2022 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2022 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$34.00.

3/9/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$32.50.

3/8/2022 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

2/14/2022 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of VET traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 92,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc alerts:

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.