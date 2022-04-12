Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 517.7% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

WEG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

