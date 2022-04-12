Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.37.

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. 18,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Weibo has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after buying an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,705,000 after buying an additional 269,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

