Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,405,000 after purchasing an additional 613,140 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.