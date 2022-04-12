Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

