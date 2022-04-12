Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

