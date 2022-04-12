Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,818. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

