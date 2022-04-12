Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 3rd

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

