WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

