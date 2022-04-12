West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Lowered to $120.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.51.

WFG stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. 8,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,374. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

