West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Lowered to $120.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.51.
WFG stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. 8,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,374. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
