Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $126.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.38.

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $4,239,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,243,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 801,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,434 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,467. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

