Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,774,000.

Shares of WINC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Several research firms have issued reports on WINC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

