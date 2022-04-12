Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

