WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMWH. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.41) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.69) to GBX 1,737 ($22.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,051 ($26.73).

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,474 ($19.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.73. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,518.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,545.82.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,304.14).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

