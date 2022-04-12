Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $96.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $79.88 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

