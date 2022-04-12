Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $46.62 million, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.