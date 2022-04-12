Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $46.62 million, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

