William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $107.88 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 800,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.