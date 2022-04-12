Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $238.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.58. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total value of $331,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

