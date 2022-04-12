Wise’s (WISE) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($12.38) to GBX 700 ($9.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 895 ($11.66) to GBX 745 ($9.71) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

LON:WISE opened at GBX 435.90 ($5.68) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 715.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

